Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 2.81 million Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.16 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.45B. HIMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.27% off its 52-week high of $17.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.70, which suggests the last value was 52.68% up since then. When we look at Himax Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.70 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 90.26%, with the 5-day performance at 17.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is 39.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.77 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Himax Technologies Inc. will rise 1,042.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 345.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $424.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Himax Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $450 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Himax Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 444.50%.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 1.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 1.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares while 28.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.26%. There are 28.26% institutions holding the Himax Technologies Inc. stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 8.9 million HIMX shares worth $94.94 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 6.2 million shares worth $66.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Upright Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $19.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $6.34 million.