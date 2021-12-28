Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $10.24 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01B. HRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.75% off its 52-week high of $22.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.23, which suggests the last value was 19.63% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.45 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.62%, with the 5-day performance at 6.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 4.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 24.18 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.40% over the past 6 months, a 8.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics Inc. will rise 3.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.51 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $31.85 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by 0.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares while 104.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.84%. There are 104.67% institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.02% of the shares, roughly 13.27 million HRTX shares worth $205.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 9.32 million shares worth $144.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.69 million shares estimated at $50.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $44.58 million.