Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $183.47 changed hands at $3.11 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.03B. DDOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.84% off its 52-week high of $199.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.73, which suggests the last value was 61.99% up since then. When we look at Datadog Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 184.86 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 86.38%, with the 5-day performance at 7.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 1.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.98 days.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Datadog Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 72.37% over the past 6 months, a 81.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Datadog Inc. will rise 20.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $246.49 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Datadog Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $262.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.31 million and $177.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for Datadog Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.40% per year.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.34% of Datadog Inc. shares while 77.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.90%. There are 77.88% institutions holding the Datadog Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 20.96 million DDOG shares worth $2.18 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 19.85 million shares worth $2.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.55 million shares estimated at $889.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $653.05 million.