Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 2.03 million Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $4.18 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.95B. CRON’s last price was a discount, traded about -278.71% off its 52-week high of $15.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 7.18% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.35 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.77%, with the 5-day performance at -3.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is -13.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRON’s forecast low is $4.70 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cronos Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.98% over the past 6 months, a -138.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Cronos Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -106.20%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.23% of Cronos Group Inc. shares while 16.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.81%. There are 16.79% institutions holding the Cronos Group Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 9.14 million CRON shares worth $86.44 million.

Chescapmanager LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.38% or 8.84 million shares worth $83.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 9.14 million shares estimated at $86.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $25.68 million.