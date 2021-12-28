Could APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2.12 million APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.08 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.07B. APA’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.9% off its 52-week high of $31.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.97, which suggests the last value was 50.25% up since then. When we look at APA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.32 million.

Analysts gave the APA Corporation (APA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended APA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. APA Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.63 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.11%, with the 5-day performance at 14.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is -2.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APA’s forecast low is $25.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.97% for it to hit the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for APA Corporation will rise 3,060.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that APA Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.29 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2021 estimates are for APA Corporation earnings to decrease by -36.40%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 1.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of APA Corporation shares while 88.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.05%. There are 88.80% institutions holding the APA Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.84% of the shares, roughly 46.65 million APA shares worth $999.79 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 25.43 million shares worth $545.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Oakmark Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 13.74 million shares estimated at $294.53 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 11.2 million shares worth around $210.03 million.