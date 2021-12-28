Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE: CSLT): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.96 million Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $236.76M. CSLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.35% off its 52-week high of $2.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 19.73% up since then. When we look at Castlight Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 687.55K.

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) trade information

Instantly CSLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.08%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is -11.98% down.

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Castlight Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.53% over the past 6 months, a -80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Castlight Health Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.52 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Castlight Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $33.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.08 million and $37.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Castlight Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -49.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CSLT Dividends

Castlight Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.46% of Castlight Health Inc. shares while 74.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.69%. There are 74.22% institutions holding the Castlight Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 19.42 million CSLT shares worth $51.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 9.22 million shares worth $24.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 6.7 million shares estimated at $17.62 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $10.52 million.