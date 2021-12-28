Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Stock Forecast For 2021: $16.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.69 changed hands at -$0.56 or -6.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.57M. BLDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.77% off its 52-week high of $19.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.41, which suggests the last value was 26.24% up since then. When we look at Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLDE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Instantly BLDE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.66 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -6.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.57%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLDE’s forecast low is $13.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blade Air Mobility Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.50% over the past 6 months, a -69.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $13.5 million.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.53% of Blade Air Mobility Inc. shares while 55.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.55%. There are 55.36% institutions holding the Blade Air Mobility Inc. stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.34% of the shares, roughly 7.88 million BLDE shares worth $82.7 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.67% or 3.93 million shares worth $41.3 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF. With 5.21 million shares estimated at $49.31 million under it, the former controlled 7.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $17.19 million.