Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.89 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.00B. AR’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.41% off its 52-week high of $21.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.13, which suggests the last value was 72.84% up since then. When we look at Antero Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.56 million.

Analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.27 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 249.91%, with the 5-day performance at 11.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is 0.53% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AR’s forecast low is $21.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Resources Corporation will rise 2,833.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.31 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Antero Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -319.20%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.27% of Antero Resources Corporation shares while 77.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.37%. There are 77.50% institutions holding the Antero Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.31% of the shares, roughly 26.08 million AR shares worth $490.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 25.81 million shares worth $485.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.57 million shares estimated at $142.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 6.66 million shares worth around $125.32 million.