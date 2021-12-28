An Overview Of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN)

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.20. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.65M. ZSAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -477.36% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 5.66% up since then. When we look at Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZSAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Instantly ZSAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5739 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is -12.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZSAN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -277.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -277.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zosano Pharma Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.52% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zosano Pharma Corporation will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 708.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Zosano Pharma Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $260k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings to increase by 78.60%.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares while 14.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.45%. There are 14.40% institutions holding the Zosano Pharma Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.66% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million ZSAN shares worth $4.02 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 2.72 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $2.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.42 million.