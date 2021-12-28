Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX: APT) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.73 million Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.53. With the company’s per share price at $7.15 changed hands at $1.31 or 22.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.24M. APT’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.27% off its 52-week high of $20.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.91, which suggests the last value was 31.33% up since then. When we look at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.68K.

Analysts gave the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) trade information

Instantly APT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.46 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 22.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.87%, with the 5-day performance at 18.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT) is 39.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APT’s forecast low is $16.75 with $16.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -134.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.57 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $26.35 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 102.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. earnings to increase by 751.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

APT Dividends

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (AMEX:APT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.16% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares while 27.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.82%. There are 27.69% institutions holding the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.53% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million APT shares worth $5.13 million.

Great Lakes Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.51% or 0.6 million shares worth $5.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $2.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.61 million.