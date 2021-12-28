Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.23 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.91B. API’s current price is a discount, trading about -608.32% off its 52-week high of $114.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.53, which suggests the last value was 4.31% up since then. When we look at Agora Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.47K.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Instantly API was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.12 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.92%, with the 5-day performance at -5.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is -20.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.98 days.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agora Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.80% over the past 6 months, a 80.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agora Inc. will fall -900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -800.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.52 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Agora Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $40.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.85 million and $33.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Agora Inc. earnings to decrease by -256.20%.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Agora Inc. shares while 50.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.37%. There are 50.37% institutions holding the Agora Inc. stock share, with Coatue Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 9.56 million API shares worth $277.32 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 8.19 million shares worth $237.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 1.69 million shares estimated at $48.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $44.72 million.