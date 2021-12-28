ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 6.66 million ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.15 changing hands around $0.31 or 16.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.78M. AEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.98% off its 52-week high of $3.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 23.72% up since then. When we look at ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 63.26K.

Analysts gave the ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

Instantly AEY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1700 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 16.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.46%, with the 5-day performance at 5.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) is -6.12% down.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -65.50%. The 2021 estimates are for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -298.70%.

AEY Dividends

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.09% of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares while 3.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.00%. There are 3.71% institutions holding the ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million AEY shares worth $0.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 87751.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 79262.0 shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 75000.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.