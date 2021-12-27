XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 2.52 million XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.13 changing hands around $0.13 or 6.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $208.20M. XSPA’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.34% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 51.64% up since then. When we look at XpresSpa Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XSPA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

Instantly XSPA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.15 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 6.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.07%, with the 5-day performance at 19.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is 34.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XSPA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -87.79% for it to hit the projected low.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XpresSpa Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.70% over the past 6 months, a 99.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 365.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.97 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XpresSpa Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $11.47 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3,451.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.10%. The 2021 estimates are for XpresSpa Group Inc. earnings to increase by 84.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

XSPA Dividends

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of XpresSpa Group Inc. shares while 11.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.01%. There are 11.94% institutions holding the XpresSpa Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.28% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million XSPA shares worth $6.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 2.04 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $4.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $2.12 million.