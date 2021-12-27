Why Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.9 million Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $2.64 changed hands at -$0.28 or -9.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.00M. ARDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -220.83% off its 52-week high of $8.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 28.41% up since then. When we look at Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.73K.

Analysts gave the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARDS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Instantly ARDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.34 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -9.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.51%, with the 5-day performance at 32.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is 21.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARDS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -619.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -278.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.59% over the past 6 months, a -57.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 24.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $800k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 30.60%.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 13.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.29%. There are 13.58% institutions holding the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ARDS shares worth $2.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 74302.0 shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 71744.0 shares worth around $0.44 million.