What Is The Performance Outlook For Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 67.53 million Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.71. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at $0.29 or 29.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.29M. QLGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -243.41% off its 52-week high of $4.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 31.78% up since then. When we look at Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.04 million.

Analysts gave the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QLGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Instantly QLGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 29.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.14%, with the 5-day performance at 32.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) is -49.61% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QLGN’s forecast low is $6.50 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -403.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -403.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. will fall -123.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 million and $1.51 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 73.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 95.80%.

QLGN Dividends

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.61% of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 8.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.70%. There are 8.67% institutions holding the Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.53% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million QLGN shares worth $2.04 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.64 million shares estimated at $1.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $0.74 million.