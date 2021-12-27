VIEW Stock: More Upside For View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW)?

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.91 changing hands around $0.34 or 7.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $881.60M. VIEW’s current price is a discount, trading about -171.08% off its 52-week high of $13.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.45, which suggests the last value was 29.74% up since then. When we look at View Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the View Inc. (VIEW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIEW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. View Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Instantly VIEW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.97 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 7.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.53%, with the 5-day performance at 16.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) is 12.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIEW’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.83% for it to hit the projected low.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.71 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that View Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $19.76 million.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.13% of View Inc. shares while 74.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.65%. There are 74.29% institutions holding the View Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 30.49% of the shares, roughly 66.19 million VIEW shares worth $561.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.69% or 8.02 million shares worth $68.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $23.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $20.52 million.