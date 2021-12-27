The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.95 million The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.67 changed hands at $0.22 or 1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. REAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.95% off its 52-week high of $30.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 16.45% up since then. When we look at The RealReal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended REAL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The RealReal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.94 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.28%, with the 5-day performance at 15.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -21.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.7 days.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The RealReal Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.87% over the past 6 months, a -10.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The RealReal Inc. will fall -22.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.47 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The RealReal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $129.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.69 million and $84.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for The RealReal Inc. earnings to increase by 6.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.78% of The RealReal Inc. shares while 106.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.92%. There are 106.19% institutions holding the The RealReal Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.22% of the shares, roughly 11.1 million REAL shares worth $251.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 5.69 million shares worth $128.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $80.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $61.1 million.