The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Stock Forecast For 2021: $6.25 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 2.03 million The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at $0.18 or 7.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $724.20M. BODY’s last price was a discount, traded about -622.22% off its 52-week high of $18.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.08, which suggests the last value was 17.46% up since then. When we look at The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BODY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Beachbody Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.52 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 7.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.93%, with the 5-day performance at 14.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is -6.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BODY’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.63% for it to hit the projected low.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $246.93 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The Beachbody Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $263.53 million.

The 2021 estimates are for The Beachbody Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.10%.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.99% of The Beachbody Company Inc. shares while 36.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.96%. There are 36.87% institutions holding the The Beachbody Company Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 20.10% of the shares, roughly 33.55 million BODY shares worth $348.95 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.71% or 4.53 million shares worth $47.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 60285.0 shares worth around $0.63 million.