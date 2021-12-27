Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Shares Declined By -5.67% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $4.49 changed hands at $0.51 or 12.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $55.59M. TKAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1550.56% off its 52-week high of $74.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 72.61% up since then. When we look at Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 915.12K.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 12.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 203.38%, with the 5-day performance at 17.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is -5.67% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -349.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TKAT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 77.73% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $5.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Takung Art Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 85.10%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 29.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.38% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares while 6.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.45%. There are 6.54% institutions holding the Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.36% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million TKAT shares worth $4.61 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF. With 1507.0 shares estimated at $9087.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 863.0 shares worth around $6541.0.