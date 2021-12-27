Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.96 million Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.03. With the company’s per share price at $5.12 changed hands at $0.31 or 6.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.22M. CPIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.68% off its 52-week high of $7.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.20, which suggests the last value was 57.03% up since then. When we look at Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 million.

Analysts gave the Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CPIX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) trade information

Instantly CPIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.38 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 6.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.56%, with the 5-day performance at 22.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) is 120.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPIX’s forecast low is $8.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.19 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $12.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.25 million and $10.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 27.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

CPIX Dividends

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.84% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 20.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.70%. There are 20.05% institutions holding the Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.08% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million CPIX shares worth $2.15 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 0.7 million shares worth $2.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.53 million.