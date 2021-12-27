Stock Performance Of Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $177.64M. SESN’s last price was a discount, traded about -586.36% off its 52-week high of $6.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 20.45% up since then. When we look at Sesen Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.08 million.

Analysts gave the Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SESN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sesen Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

Instantly SESN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9008 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -0.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.50%, with the 5-day performance at 3.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) is -15.79% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SESN’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -240.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sesen Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.80% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sesen Bio Inc. will rise 63.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $530k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -95.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Sesen Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 83.90%.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares while 33.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.94%. There are 33.94% institutions holding the Sesen Bio Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 13.68 million SESN shares worth $63.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 10.66 million shares worth $49.24 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.53 million shares estimated at $10.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $22.57 million.