Should You Invest In Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 3.16 million Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.41 changed hands at -$0.23 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.22B. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -463.17% off its 52-week high of $69.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.94, which suggests the last value was 19.9% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended JMIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.19 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.24%, with the 5-day performance at 5.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -0.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JMIA’s forecast low is $9.77 with $30.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jumia Technologies AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.79% over the past 6 months, a 13.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jumia Technologies AG will rise 25.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -126.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.24 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Jumia Technologies AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $41.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.24 million and $39.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to increase by 37.90%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 10 and August 16.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of Jumia Technologies AG shares while 30.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.10%. There are 30.08% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies AG stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 9.49 million JMIA shares worth $176.4 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 2.81 million shares worth $85.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $196.3 million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $14.48 million.