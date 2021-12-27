REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.47 changing hands around $0.43 or 8.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.25B. REE’s current price is a discount, trading about -204.57% off its 52-week high of $16.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 37.84% up since then. When we look at REE Automotive Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.51 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 8.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.30%, with the 5-day performance at 20.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 35.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, REE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -265.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.59% for it to hit the projected low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts are of the opinion that REE Automotive Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $170k.

The 2021 estimates are for REE Automotive Ltd. earnings to decrease by -455.20%.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares while 6.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.54%. There are 6.54% institutions holding the REE Automotive Ltd. stock share, with ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 26595.0 REE shares worth $0.12 million.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 15296.0 shares worth $91776.0 as of Aug 30, 2021.