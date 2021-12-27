PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 24.66 million PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.33 changing hands around $1.8 or 71.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $526.29M. PYR’s current price is a discount, trading about -177.14% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.28, which suggests the last value was 47.34% up since then. When we look at PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 177.05K.

Analysts gave the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PYR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

Instantly PYR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.70 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 71.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.44%, with the 5-day performance at 5.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) is -30.30% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need a downside of -621.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PYR’s forecast low is $0.60 with $0.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 86.14% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 86.14% for it to hit the projected low.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.80%. The 2021 estimates are for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. earnings to increase by 495.20%.

PYR Dividends

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.25% of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.93%. There are 0.47% institutions holding the PyroGenesis Canada Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million PYR shares worth $1.43 million.

TD Asset Management, Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 74966.0 shares worth $0.51 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.