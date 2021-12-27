Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.78 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.61M. PRPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -415.73% off its 52-week high of $9.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 8.43% up since then. When we look at Precipio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 393.83K.

Analysts gave the Precipio Inc. (PRPO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRPO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Precipio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Instantly PRPO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.01%, with the 5-day performance at 4.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is -3.78% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRPO’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -293.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -293.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 122.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Precipio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.63 million and $1.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 116.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Precipio Inc. earnings to increase by 63.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

PRPO Dividends

Precipio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.64% of Precipio Inc. shares while 12.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.54%. There are 12.08% institutions holding the Precipio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.64% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million PRPO shares worth $3.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 0.63 million shares worth $2.28 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $2.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $1.29 million.