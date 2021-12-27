PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.18 million PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.90 changed hands at $0.48 or 1.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. PLBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -118.13% off its 52-week high of $63.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.33, which suggests the last value was 64.26% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLBY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.58 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 174.98%, with the 5-day performance at 6.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -17.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLBY’s forecast low is $45.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.71% for it to hit the projected low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLBY Group Inc. will rise 171.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 129.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.35 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PLBY Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $77.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.33 million and $38.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for PLBY Group Inc. earnings to increase by 84.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.99% of PLBY Group Inc. shares while 64.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.31%. There are 64.46% institutions holding the PLBY Group Inc. stock share, with Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 41.08% of the shares, roughly 17.0 million PLBY shares worth $400.71 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 2.12 million shares worth $49.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $16.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $15.35 million.