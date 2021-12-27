Performance & Trends Of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $2.68 changed hands at $0.05 or 1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $443.30M. LCTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.79% off its 52-week high of $3.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 42.16% up since then. When we look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Instantly LCTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.69 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.27%, with the 5-day performance at 21.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) is 21.27% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LCTX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -198.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.63% over the past 6 months, a -15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $600k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.00%.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.48% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares while 45.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.27%. There are 45.15% institutions holding the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 20.17% of the shares, roughly 34.01 million LCTX shares worth $85.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.07% or 8.55 million shares worth $21.55 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3.43 million shares estimated at $9.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $8.56 million.