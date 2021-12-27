Performance Report And Forecasts For DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX)

In the last trading session, 1.26 million DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $220.70M. DRRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -192.08% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 13.86% up since then. When we look at DURECT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 670.51K.

Analysts gave the DURECT Corporation (DRRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DRRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DURECT Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

Instantly DRRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.21%, with the 5-day performance at 4.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) is -9.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DRRX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -494.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -494.06% for it to hit the projected low.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DURECT Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.51% over the past 6 months, a -157.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -71.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.95 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DURECT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.80%. The 2021 estimates are for DURECT Corporation earnings to increase by 40.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

DRRX Dividends

DURECT Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of DURECT Corporation shares while 53.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.87%. There are 53.10% institutions holding the DURECT Corporation stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.61% of the shares, roughly 26.41 million DRRX shares worth $43.06 million.

Lion Point Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.73% or 15.31 million shares worth $24.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.33 million shares estimated at $10.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million shares worth around $7.18 million.