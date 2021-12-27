NISN Stock: More Upside For Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN)?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $3.20 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.60M. NISN’s last price was a discount, traded about -679.38% off its 52-week high of $24.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 5.63% up since then. When we look at Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.69K.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

Instantly NISN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.42 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.43%, with the 5-day performance at -2.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) is -50.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd earnings to increase by 602.10%.

NISN Dividends

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 31.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.62% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd shares while 4.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.30%. There are 4.68% institutions holding the Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million NISN shares worth $3.7 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 0.26 million shares worth $2.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 14252.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 11226.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.