Let’s Talk About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.91 million BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $2.78 changed hands at -$0.14 or -4.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.81M. BVXV’s last price was a discount, traded about -159.71% off its 52-week high of $7.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 51.08% up since then. When we look at BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Analysts gave the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BVXV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Instantly BVXV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 80.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.49 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.07%, with the 5-day performance at 80.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) is 57.06% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BVXV’s forecast low is $30.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -979.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -979.14% for it to hit the projected low.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.40%. The 2021 estimates are for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 97.00%.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.82% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 2.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.03%. There are 2.13% institutions holding the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.70% of the shares, roughly 79440.0 BVXV shares worth $0.17 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 45544.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 79090.0 shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 50005.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.