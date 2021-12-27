Let’s Dive Into The Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.68 million Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.68 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $90.11M. LIZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -897.02% off its 52-week high of $16.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 7.74% up since then. When we look at Lizhi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 517.33K.

Analysts gave the Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIZI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lizhi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Instantly LIZI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.90%, with the 5-day performance at -0.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is -30.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LIZI’s forecast low is $6.80 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -435.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -304.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lizhi Inc. will fall -350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.77 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lizhi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $97.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.69 million and $65.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Lizhi Inc. earnings to increase by 77.20%.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 11 and August 16.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.76% of Lizhi Inc. shares while 3.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.40%. There are 3.01% institutions holding the Lizhi Inc. stock share, with Atom Investors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million LIZI shares worth $6.42 million.

Macquarie Group Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 13877.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.