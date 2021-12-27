Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.54 changed hands at -$0.3 or -1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.83B. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -380.5% off its 52-week high of $74.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.70, which suggests the last value was 11.84% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.26 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.32%, with the 5-day performance at 7.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -21.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $230.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KC’s forecast low is $153.39 with $335.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2060.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -887.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.77% over the past 6 months, a 15.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will fall -41.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $427.19 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $410.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $298.56 million and $280.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -5.80%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 24.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.37% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares while 31.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.93%. There are 31.21% institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.52% of the shares, roughly 10.93 million KC shares worth $309.67 million.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.19% or 7.7 million shares worth $218.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $160.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $59.05 million.