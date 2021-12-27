KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.81% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 5.54 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.00 changed hands at -$0.35 or -1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.04B. BEKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.53% off its 52-week high of $78.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.15, which suggests the last value was 20.26% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.86 million.

Analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.47 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.13%, with the 5-day performance at 3.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -10.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEKE’s forecast low is $92.73 with $208.53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -997.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -388.05% for it to hit the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.23% over the past 6 months, a -59.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KE Holdings Inc. will fall -114.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -96.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.38 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that KE Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.62 billion and $3.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 126.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.61% per year.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 19.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of KE Holdings Inc. shares while 32.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.72%. There are 32.43% institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 81.17 million BEKE shares worth $3.87 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.34% or 20.94 million shares worth $998.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. With 4.13 million shares estimated at $197.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $181.45 million.