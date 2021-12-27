iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.11 million iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.61 changed hands at -$0.74 or -5.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.63M. ISPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.61% off its 52-week high of $28.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.75, which suggests the last value was 59.09% up since then. When we look at iSpecimen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

Instantly ISPC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.00 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -5.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 62.38%, with the 5-day performance at 5.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) is -11.98% down.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that iSpecimen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.1 million.

The 2021 estimates are for iSpecimen Inc. earnings to increase by 1.60%.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.18% of iSpecimen Inc. shares while 10.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.71%. There are 10.81% institutions holding the iSpecimen Inc. stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million ISPC shares worth $3.61 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.58% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 5424.0 shares estimated at $31649.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 2160.0 shares worth around $16221.0.