Is Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $148.14 changed hands at $2.86 or 1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.91B. UPST’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.02% off its 52-week high of $401.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.26, which suggests the last value was 75.52% up since then. When we look at Upstart Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Analysts gave the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UPST as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 150.83 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 263.53%, with the 5-day performance at 5.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is -24.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $263.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UPST’s forecast low is $160.00 with $350.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Upstart Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.23% over the past 6 months, a 747.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 220.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $214.44 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Upstart Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $219.18 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 152.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Upstart Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 478.30%.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.61% of Upstart Holdings Inc. shares while 52.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.37%. There are 52.41% institutions holding the Upstart Holdings Inc. stock share, with Third Point, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.13% of the shares, roughly 12.4 million UPST shares worth $3.92 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 4.43 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $303.27 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $89.25 million.