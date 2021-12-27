Is Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $145.70 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.34B. U’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.13% off its 52-week high of $210.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.00, which suggests the last value was 47.84% up since then. When we look at Unity Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Analysts gave the Unity Software Inc. (U) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended U as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 148.68 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.15%, with the 5-day performance at 8.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is -17.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $182.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, U’s forecast low is $162.00 with $194.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unity Software Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.16% over the past 6 months, a 35.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unity Software Inc. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $264.21 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Unity Software Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $284.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $200.78 million and $220.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Unity Software Inc. earnings to increase by 10.00%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.30% of Unity Software Inc. shares while 74.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.49%. There are 74.06% institutions holding the Unity Software Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.50% of the shares, roughly 43.3 million U shares worth $6.65 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.80% or 32.96 million shares worth $5.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $557.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $353.56 million.