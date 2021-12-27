Is SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 2.54 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $51.60 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.70B. S’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.19% off its 52-week high of $78.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.94, which suggests the last value was 22.6% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended S as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 52.81 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.41%, with the 5-day performance at 8.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is -11.43% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, S’s forecast low is $50.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.1% for it to hit the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.31 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $56.16 million.

The 2021 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.60%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders