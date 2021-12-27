Is OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.96 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $745.10M. OGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -229.08% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 33.16% up since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.36 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.03 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.38%, with the 5-day performance at 10.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -1.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.97% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 35.30%.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 10 and January 14.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.63% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 18.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.53%. There are 18.11% institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.86% of the shares, roughly 23.58 million OGI shares worth $67.44 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.15% or 3.45 million shares worth $9.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 23.58 million shares estimated at $67.44 million under it, the former controlled 7.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million shares worth around $12.83 million.