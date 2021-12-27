Is Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 9.56 million Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.14 or -16.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.89M. MTCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1494.2% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was -18.84% down since then. When we look at Metacrine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Analysts gave the Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MTCR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Metacrine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -49.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -16.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.43%, with the 5-day performance at -49.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is -38.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MTCR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2073.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Metacrine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.70% over the past 6 months, a 36.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Metacrine Inc. will rise 56.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.70% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Metacrine Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.70%.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 18.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.41% of Metacrine Inc. shares while 62.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.27%. There are 62.30% institutions holding the Metacrine Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.69% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million MTCR shares worth $24.07 million.

venBio Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.67% or 3.06 million shares worth $24.04 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $4.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $2.66 million.