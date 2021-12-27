Investing In Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.35 million Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.70 changed hands at -$3.19 or -18.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $322.91M. LGVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.47% off its 52-week high of $45.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.84, which suggests the last value was 79.27% up since then. When we look at Longeveron Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.01 million.

Analysts gave the Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LGVN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Instantly LGVN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.25 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -18.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.89%, with the 5-day performance at -14.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) is -20.44% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.09, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LGVN’s forecast low is $12.09 with $12.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 11.75% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Longeveron Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.70%.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.62% of Longeveron Inc. shares while 8.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.14%. There are 8.84% institutions holding the Longeveron Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million LGVN shares worth $0.47 million.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 86400.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $0.36 million under it, the former controlled 3.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 28260.0 shares worth around $99757.0.