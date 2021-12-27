InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 2.76 million InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.57 changed hands at -$0.74 or -14.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.12B. INNV’s current price is a discount, trading about -494.75% off its 52-week high of $27.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 24.29% up since then. When we look at InnovAge Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 721.46K.

Analysts gave the InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended INNV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InnovAge Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

Instantly INNV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -31.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.50 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -14.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.06%, with the 5-day performance at -31.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) is -34.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, INNV’s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -228.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.47% for it to hit the projected low.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InnovAge Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.79% over the past 6 months, a 161.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.03 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that InnovAge Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $170.21 million.

The 2021 estimates are for InnovAge Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -280.30%.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 86.00% of InnovAge Holding Corp. shares while 14.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.77%. There are 14.10% institutions holding the InnovAge Holding Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million INNV shares worth $36.85 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 1.2 million shares worth $31.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.03 million shares estimated at $26.57 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $15.22 million.