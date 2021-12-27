Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 19.41 million Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.34. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $676.80M. IDEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -332.03% off its 52-week high of $5.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 1.56% up since then. When we look at Ideanomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.49 million.

Analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IDEX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.68%, with the 5-day performance at -9.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -12.33% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDEX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -290.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -290.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ideanomics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.58% over the past 6 months, a 62.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 363.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ideanomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 180.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Ideanomics Inc. earnings to increase by 44.00%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.43% of Ideanomics Inc. shares while 14.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.31%. There are 14.93% institutions holding the Ideanomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.52% of the shares, roughly 22.47 million IDEX shares worth $44.27 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.63% or 8.13 million shares worth $16.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 9.63 million shares estimated at $19.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 4.46 million shares worth around $8.83 million.