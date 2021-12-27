HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 8.85 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.35. With the company’s per share price at $3.06 changed hands at $0.21 or 7.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.91% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 50.33% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.36 million.

Analysts gave the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HIVE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.11 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 7.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.90%, with the 5-day performance at 16.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -24.26% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIVE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.72% for it to hit the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 0.91 million shares worth $4.04 million as of Jun 29, 2019.