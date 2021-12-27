GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Stock Forecast For 2021: Weak With A -238.6 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.12 million GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.86 changed hands at -$1.34 or -13.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $185.11M. GP’s last price was a discount, traded about -288.83% off its 52-week high of $34.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was -10.72% down since then. When we look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.04K.

Analysts gave the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Instantly GP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.69 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -13.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.56%, with the 5-day performance at -21.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) is -35.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GP’s forecast low is $13.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -238.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.73% for it to hit the projected low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.78% over the past 6 months, a 34.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 11.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.44% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares while 38.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.55%. There are 38.19% institutions holding the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.66% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million GP shares worth $31.93 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 1.55 million shares worth $23.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.87 million shares estimated at $27.81 million under it, the former controlled 8.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $3.7 million.