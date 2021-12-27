Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: GRAB) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 6.33 million Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.22 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.46B. GRAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.83% off its 52-week high of $18.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.91, which suggests the last value was 18.14% up since then. When we look at Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.29 million.

Analysts gave the Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (GRAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRAB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.53 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.85%, with the 5-day performance at 1.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -46.51% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRAB’s forecast low is $10.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.5% for it to hit the projected low.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.20%.