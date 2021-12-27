Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 6.87 million Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.30 changing hands around $0.05 or 4.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.70M. GNCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -211.54% off its 52-week high of $4.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.36K.

Analysts gave the Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GNCA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Instantly GNCA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 4.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.55%, with the 5-day performance at 28.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is -10.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNCA’s forecast low is $4.50 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -592.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -246.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genocea Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.91% over the past 6 months, a 59.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genocea Biosciences Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $453k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 47.90%.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.46% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares while 61.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.86%. There are 61.20% institutions holding the Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 19.06% of the shares, roughly 10.38 million GNCA shares worth $24.28 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 5.08 million shares worth $11.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $2.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.6 million.