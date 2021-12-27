Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.76 million Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.97 changed hands at $0.23 or 2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $877.00M. DNMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -639.13% off its 52-week high of $66.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.18, which suggests the last value was 8.81% up since then. When we look at Danimer Scientific Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Analysts gave the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DNMR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Instantly DNMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.12 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.85%, with the 5-day performance at 6.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) is -32.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNMR’s forecast low is $21.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -234.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -134.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Danimer Scientific Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.48% over the past 6 months, a -23.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.87 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Danimer Scientific Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.33 million and $13.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 81.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Danimer Scientific Inc. earnings to increase by 3.30%.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.67% of Danimer Scientific Inc. shares while 49.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.36%. There are 49.52% institutions holding the Danimer Scientific Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.45% of the shares, roughly 7.47 million DNMR shares worth $122.09 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.84% or 6.87 million shares worth $112.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $38.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $33.9 million.