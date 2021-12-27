Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: CELZ): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CELZ Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.83. With the company’s per share price at $2.01 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.40M. CELZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -3133.83% off its 52-week high of $65.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 25.37% up since then. When we look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 626.72K.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.50 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.54%, with the 5-day performance at -7.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ) is -24.15% down.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock earnings to increase by 84.70%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.33% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares while 10.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.64%.