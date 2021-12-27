Could ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.91 changed hands at $0.16 or 9.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.20M. ALJJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -45.55% off its 52-week high of $2.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 49.74% up since then. When we look at ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 142.95K.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Instantly ALJJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Thursday, 12/23/21 added 9.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.64%, with the 5-day performance at 45.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is 61.86% up.

ALJJ Dividends

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.72% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares while 6.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.60%. There are 6.76% institutions holding the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stock share, with Verdad Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.34% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million ALJJ shares worth $1.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 0.41 million shares worth $0.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.24 million.