Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.36 million Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.10 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $383.66M. CRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -831.15% off its 52-week high of $121.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.71, which suggests the last value was 18.24% up since then. When we look at Cortexyme Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cortexyme Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.79.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Instantly CRTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.60 on Thursday, 12/23/21 subtracted -1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.20%, with the 5-day performance at 12.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is 8.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRTX’s forecast low is $2.00 with $96.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -632.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 84.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cortexyme Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.17% over the past 6 months, a -7.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cortexyme Inc. will fall -8.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.10% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Cortexyme Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.30% per year.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 16 and August 20.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.20% of Cortexyme Inc. shares while 62.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.18%. There are 62.92% institutions holding the Cortexyme Inc. stock share, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.36% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million CRTX shares worth $131.72 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.24% or 3.33 million shares worth $119.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 2.26 million shares estimated at $81.34 million under it, the former controlled 7.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 7.05% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $75.17 million.